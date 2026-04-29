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FINANCE

BOCHK profit rises 7pc, declares 29 HK cents interim dividend

FINANCE
28 mins ago
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BOC Hong Kong.
BOC Hong Kong.

BOC Hong Kong (2388) said on Wednesday that its profit after taxation rose 7 percent year-on-year to HK$12.49 billion in the first quarter, with the interim dividend of 29 HK cents per share.

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Its operating income before impairment allowances inched down 0.7 percent year-on-year to HK$20 billion for the first three months in 2026.

Including the funding income or cost of foreign exchange swap contracts, the net interest margin narrowed 12 percentage points to 1.59 percent from a quarter ago, or widening 4 percentage points year-on-year.

Net interest income dropped by 8.9 percent to HK$14.9 billion from last quarter, representing a 0.8 percent increase from a year ago.

The bank's net fee and commission income saw a decline of 13.2 percent year-on-year to HK$2.99 billion, mainly due to a relatively higher base for comparison in the same period last year.

BOC Hong Kong

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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