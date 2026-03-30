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FINANCE

BOC Hong Kong profit up 5pc to $40.1b in 2025

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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BOC Hong Kong.
BOC Hong Kong.

BOC Hong Kong (2388) saw its net profit rise 4.9 percent year-on-year to HK$40.1 billion in 2025, while the sluggish local commercial property sector still weighed on its loan quality.

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The lender proposed a final dividend of HK$1.255 per share, bringing the total dividend to HK$2.125, up 6.8 percent.

Net interest income amounted to HK$52.9 billion, representing an increase of 1.1 percent. 

Its net interest margin, one indicator of a bank's profitability, went down 6 percentage points to 1.4 percent, mainly due to a decline in asset yield amid a lower market interest rate environment. 

Net fee and commission income grew 13.9 percent to HK$11.27 billion, driven by strong demand for wealth management services amid improved investor sentiment in the market. 

However, the bank's net charge of impairment allowances surged 66.8 percent to HK$8.25 billion, of which impairment allowances at Stage 2 recorded 3.7 times expansion, resulting from downgrades to the internal ratings of certain customers in the real estate sector amid the weak commercial real estate market, as well as a stressed expected credit loss model being applied to certain higher-risk customers in the real estate sector.

The impaired loan ratio rose 9 percentage points to 1.14 percent, and impaired loans increased by HK$1.91 billion to HK$19.6 billion. 

The lender said that the banking sector continued to face risk management challenges amid the elevated vacancy rate in Hong Kong's commercial real estate market.

BOC Hong Kongcommercial property

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