The Sterling I first sales on Saturday, prices from $5.29m

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The Sterling I unveils 78 units on Sunday
16-08-2026 17:03 HKT
Kerry's HAVA sells special unit for $13.54 mn
17-08-2026 16:40 HKT
China new home prices stagnant in July as demand stays weak
17-08-2026 15:39 HKT
21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells a unit for $151 mn
17-08-2026 14:58 HKT
Park Silicon sells first eight units for $78.43 mn
16-08-2026 15:06 HKT
The Sterling I to unveil more units in the coming weekend
14-08-2026 21:34 HKT
La Mirabelle II sells three units for over HK$21m on Thursday
13-08-2026 20:05 HKT
Palo Springs records 23 times oversubscribed ahead of Sunday sale
13-08-2026 19:11 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT