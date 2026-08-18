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PROPERTY

The Sterling I first sales on Saturday, prices from $5.29m

PROPERTY
58 mins ago
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From left: CR Land (Overseas)'s sales and marketing director Kong Jian, Jeffrey Sy, CR Land (Overseas)'s sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei
From left: CR Land (Overseas)'s sales and marketing director Kong Jian, Jeffrey Sy, CR Land (Overseas)'s sales and marketing deputy director Cen Feifei

China Resources Land's (1109) The Sterling I in Southwest Kowloon will roll out first round sales on Saturday covering 201 units, discounted prices range from HK$5.29 million to HK$13.24 million.

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Of the batch, 180 flats are on the price lists, and 21 units more to be tendered. As of Tuesday afternoon, 26,000 registrations are recorded, oversubscribed 143 times based on the first round of price lists with 180 flats. Registration will close at 12 noon on Wednesday. 

Units from the first two price lists, including 22 one‑bedroom, 123 two‑bedroom and 35 three‑bedroom units, ranging from 304 to 657 square feet, with list prices run from HK$6.31 million to HK$15.8 million, which are HK$19,688 to HK$25,151 per sq ft. After discounts of up to 16 percent, prices are HK$16,538 to HK$21,128 per sq ft.

Sales day will be divided into Group A and Group B sessions. Group A buyers may purchase two to four flats, while Group B1 is reserved for CR employees and relatives, limited to one flat, and Group B2 buyers may acquire up to two flats.

Yu Yan Pui
 

TheSterlingIChinaResourcesLand

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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