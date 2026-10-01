logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Primary property market sees 1,400 transactions last month

PROPERTY
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Sterling saw the most sells in September.
The Sterling saw the most sells in September.

The primary market saw 1,400 transactions last month, a 30 percent jump from August, marking the second consecutive month of growth and setting a four-month new high. A total 31 transactions exceeding HK$100 million were also recorded this month, setting a new monthly record for luxury properties. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

China Resources Land's (1109) The Sterling in Southwest Kowloon performed best, selling 307 units via price lists and tender and generating HK$3.05 billion. Registration for Phase 2 of the project closes on Thursday, with the second round of sales to offer 129 units this Saturday.

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom sold 178 units last month, whereas the entire Midtown South series, including the remaining phases, recorded 187 transactions.

La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O,  jointly developed by Sino Land (0083), Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066), sold 66 units in September, whereas Sun Hung Kai Properties’ (0016) Garden Regency in Yuen Long sold 49 units.

 

 

 

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
State Residence sells 33 units within two days with five left available
PROPERTY
15 mins ago
Mount Broadcast.
Mount Broadcast tender sells four-bedroom unit for $48.83 million
PROPERTY
19 hours ago
Hong Kong August mortgage loan approvals drop 28.2 percent
PROPERTY
23 hours ago
Rendering of Taikoo Place Padel Club. SWIRES PROPERTIES
Taikoo Place Padel Club opens to tenants and the public in mid-November
PROPERTY
30-09-2026 15:48 HKT
Wheelock Properties vice chairman and managing director Ricky Wong (right), Wheelock's assistant director Phoebe Yee (left).
Deep Water South sells two units for $53.99 mn
PROPERTY
29-09-2026 17:03 HKT
The Atlas I releases first price list of 128 units
PROPERTY
29-09-2026 16:44 HKT
BOCHK
BOC Hong Kong launches 'First P then H' Preferential Mortgage Interest Rate
PROPERTY
29-09-2026 16:19 HKT
A bird’s-eye view of the first phase of Taikoo Li Julong Wan Guangzhou
Swire Properties opens Phase One of Taikoo Li Julong Wan Guangzhou
PROPERTY
29-09-2026 15:33 HKT
Central Residence By The Park sells three-bedroom unit for new high of $75,306 per sq ft
PROPERTY
28-09-2026 18:08 HKT
21 Borrett Road phase 2 sells four-bedroom unit for HK$145 mn
PROPERTY
28-09-2026 17:47 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
A flydubai flight bound for Dubai is seen before taking off from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. (AFP)
Netanyahu says one flydubai pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted
WORLD
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.