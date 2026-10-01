Primary property market sees 1,400 transactions last month

The primary market saw 1,400 transactions last month, a 30 percent jump from August, marking the second consecutive month of growth and setting a four-month new high. A total 31 transactions exceeding HK$100 million were also recorded this month, setting a new monthly record for luxury properties.

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China Resources Land's (1109) The Sterling in Southwest Kowloon performed best, selling 307 units via price lists and tender and generating HK$3.05 billion. Registration for Phase 2 of the project closes on Thursday, with the second round of sales to offer 129 units this Saturday.

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester II in Hung Hom sold 178 units last month, whereas the entire Midtown South series, including the remaining phases, recorded 187 transactions.

La Mirabelle II in Tseung Kwan O, jointly developed by Sino Land (0083), Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066), sold 66 units in September, whereas Sun Hung Kai Properties’ (0016) Garden Regency in Yuen Long sold 49 units.