The Sterling I unveils 78 units on Sunday

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The Sterling I to unveil more units in the coming weekend
14-08-2026 21:34 HKT
La Mirabelle II sells three units for over HK$21m on Thursday
13-08-2026 20:05 HKT
Palo Springs records 23 times oversubscribed ahead of Sunday sale
13-08-2026 19:11 HKT
Pavilia Rosa to roll out final three one-bedroom units next Monday
13-08-2026 19:04 HKT
One Stanley sells two homes for over HK$205m
12-08-2026 18:57 HKT
Wheelock releases new price list for Palo Springs, starting at HK$5.48m
12-08-2026 14:49 HKT
The Sterling I to unveil first batch of at least 102 units on Wednesday
11-08-2026 19:41 HKT
Sino's La Mirabelle tops 1,000 unit sales for over HK$8.7b
11-08-2026 19:28 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT