The Sterling I unveils 78 units on Sunday

China Resources Land's (1109) The Sterling I in Southwest Kowloon rolled out 78 flats on Sunday, with an average discounted price of HK$18,960 per square foot.

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As of 2pm on Sunday the project had received more than 13,000 subscriptions, oversubscribed by more than 126 times, with bulk buyers and investors accounting for about 20 percent. About 30 percent were upgraders, another 30 percent local branch families, and the remaining 20 percent mainland buyers, professionals and returnees.

The second price list covers 78 flats, including four one‑bedroom, 57 two‑bedroom and 17 three‑bedroom units, ranging from 306 to 657 square feet. Discounted selling prices run from HK$5.93 million to HK$13.24 million, with HK$16,966 to HK$21,128 per square foot.

According to the company, the sales arrangements for The Sterling I will be announced shortly, and the first round of sales is likely to commence this weekend.

Yu Yan Pui



