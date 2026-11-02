logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

European supermarkets hit by new fridge cyber attack

WORLD
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Shopping carts with food that is spoiled at the ICA Kvantum supermarket in Sweden. (AFP)
Shopping carts with food that is spoiled at the ICA Kvantum supermarket in Sweden. (AFP)

Ahold Delhaize and Colruyt said on Monday that an IT incident overnight hit fridges and freezers in dozens of stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, while Swedish grocers ICA and Coop reported similar temperature spikes, with one store blaming a cyberattack.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incidents follow an attack in France last month, in which police said hackers seized control of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets, raising temperatures as high as 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) and causing fires and food losses.

Ahold also reported a cybersecurity incident to Dutch police last month after it detected suspicious activity in its infrastructure.

On Monday, the Delhaize supermarket chain realised there were temperature increases in the cooling systems, Delhaize spokesperson Sarah De Meester said. The company is investigating the incident.

Stephan Moelans, the CEO of Belgian refrigeration company Sabcobel, which operates Delhaize's systems, told the Belga news agency that the incident was a cyberattack, in which the units' evaporators were switched to defrost mode. Moelans' office declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

A spokesperson for Colruyt Group, which operates Spar stores in Belgium under a franchise system, said five shops had their fridge systems attacked.

From refrigerators and heating systems to security cameras and alarm networks, an expanding range of devices once largely mechanical can now be monitored and controlled remotely, creating new opportunities for cybercriminals.

Authorities have not indicated who could have been behind last month's incidents. There were no claims of responsibility.

SWEDISH STORES ALSO AFFECTED

The head of Sweden's national cybersecurity centre, John Billow, told Reuters it was working on several incidents regarding refrigeration systems in grocery stores around Sweden.

One Swedish ICA store said on social media that the temperature of its refrigerators and freezers had been "hacked" overnight and set to 50 degrees Celsius. It said later that the store had since opened.

At an ICA Baronen store in Stockholm, a notice said all the shop's freezers were broken due to a cyberattack. The store's sales manager said the attack happened at 2 a.m. (0100 GMT) and was noticed at 5.30 a.m..

"We are aware that a limited number of stores were affected by an incident overnight, which impacted their refrigeration and freezer systems," a spokesperson at privately held ICA said in an email.

Privately held grocery retail group Coop told Swedish daily Aftonbladet that six of its stores had been affected by similar incidents. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We have in recent weeks... identified that we have quite a lot of exposed operational technology devices in Sweden that we have been clear about the necessity to update or patch," the cybersecurity centre's Billow said.

An Estonian supermarket chain was also affected, with temperatures set to 50 degrees, technology supplier Kitman Coldtech told public broadcaster ERR.

"This is very fresh, it happened this morning," Kitman CEO Jann Mutso told ERR. He declined to name the affected grocery chain.

Reuters

supermarket cyberattack cyber security Sweden The Netherlands Belgium Luxembourg

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Firefighters and policemen gather outside the scene where several people were injured in a stabbing incident, in Incheon, South Korea, October 13, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
Eight people hurt in supermarket stabbing in South Korea's Incheon, police say
WORLD
13-10-2026 15:03 HKT
HKBU hit by ransomware attack, data of nearly 1,800 users compromised
NEWS
17-08-2026 05:06 HKT
Swedish court moves to strip HK parents of 'Save Lily' custody
NEWS
25-06-2026 06:10 HKT
This handout photo taken on October 7, 2025 and released by Gunma Prefectural Police via Jiji Press shows a CCTV camera footage of a bear walking inside a supermarket in Numata, Gunma prefecture. A bear roamed into a supermarket in central Japan on the evening of October 7, injuring two men in the latest of a string of bear attacks, officials said. (Photo by various sources / AFP)
Bear injures two in Japan supermarket, man killed in separate attack
WORLD
08-10-2025 17:15 HKT
Wellcome. Sing Tao
Why Wellcome, 7-Eleven’s operator is cutting jobs: DFI struggles with price wars, changing habits
FINANCE
26-08-2025 20:48 HKT
Shooter kills 3 in a Target parking lot in Austin, Texas, before being captured, police say
WORLD
12-08-2025 15:07 HKT
A 63-year-old unemployed man has been arrested for allegedly contaminating bottled soft drinks with his own urine and placing them on supermarket shelves. (File)
Urine-tainted coke: Man arrested after 9-year-old boy fell victim to urine-spiked soda scheme
NEWS
11-08-2025 16:20 HKT
Sing Tao
JD.com purchases local supermarket chain Kai Bo Food for $4 billion, report says
INNOVATION
21-07-2025 14:34 HKT
People walk past the Ant Group logo at its booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China. REUTERS
Ant Group eyeing USDC adoption – reports
INNOVATION
10-07-2025 18:21 HKT
Protest outside Foreign Ministry building following the previous killing of a Japanese woman in Okinawa on October 8 (RETUERS)
Japan urges US to enforce discipline after second Marine arrest
WORLD
49 mins ago
HK braces for cooler weather after warmest Oct on record
NEWS
01-11-2026 17:53 HKT
Photo: AFP
Surface-to-air missiles deployed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort ahead of midterm elections
WORLD
18 hours ago
Former Japanese adult star in intensive care after suspected drugging at Halloween gig
NEWS
01-11-2026 16:17 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.