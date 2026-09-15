Police arrest man over $1m jewelry theft from foreign trader at airport hotel

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Harvard to pay $53 million to settle lawsuits over theft of body parts
19-08-2026 09:33 HKT
Diamond smile: Singapore jails man for gem in mouth theft
21-07-2026 16:38 HKT
Apple sues OpenAI, two former employees for trade secrets theft
11-07-2026 13:08 HKT
Chinese man arrested for stealing 65,000 baht on Bangkok-bound flight
15-04-2026 01:02 HKT
Wang Fuk Court residents plead for early access after suspected break-in
14-04-2026 14:04 HKT
Man steals gold ring at Kwun Tong shop, caught fleeing barefoot
20-02-2026 19:40 HKT
‘Poverty anti-theft hack’: debit card theft foiled by insufficient balance
15-01-2026 18:36 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT