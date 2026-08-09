Young debaters win over judges as they take the stand at HKBA debate finals

Inside a hallowed courtroom, Hong Kong Baptist University Affiliated School Wong Kam Fai Secondary and Primary School (HKBUAS) and St. Joseph's College triumphed in the English and Chinese divisions respectively at the Hong Kong Bar Association's (HKBA) annual debating competition.

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This year's event drew 30 participating schools, with the finals held at the High Court on Saturday.

In the Chinese division, St. Joseph's College squared off against St. Francis' Canossian College before a panel of judges that included High Court Judge Douglas Yau Tak-hong, District Judge Phillis Loh Lai-ping, and HKBA’s deputy honorary secretary Martin Wong Wing-hoi.

While St. Joseph's College clinched the Chinese division title, a team member from St. Francis' Canossian College took home the Best Debater award.

The English division final saw HKBUAS take on Diocesan Boys' School, featuring judges including High Court Deputy Judge Grace Chow Chiu-man, District Judge Harold Leong Kwok-on, and HKBA’s Chairman José Antonio Maurellet.

Notably, the HKBUAS walked away with the championship and one of its debaters secured the Best Debater award.

After the event, Maurellet praised the finalists for their outstanding performances, saying the teams were evenly matched.

Citing the students’ thorough research and ability to analyze complex issues, he encouraged the young debaters to consider the career as barristers.

He also noted that some schools fielded junior secondary students, which he said could foster a culture of rule of law through debating legal issues from a young age.

Wong also highlighted the students' well-prepared arguments and effective use of real-life examples, adding the high-quality debates reflect the high standard of local schools, which help nurture the next generation of legal talent in Hong Kong.

Young Barristers' Committee (YBC) chair Felix Tang said the association will continue to promote education on the rule of law, including expanding junior barristers' participation in secondary school activities to explain the city's legal system and the barrister profession.

He also announced that the fourth YBC Conference is expected to be held in the fourth quarter, with plans to invite representatives from different jurisdictions and legal organizations for exchanges.

First held in 2004, the HKBA's debating competition has served as a platform for secondary students to analyze legal topics and concepts while honing their advocacy skills.