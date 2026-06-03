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NEWS

CLP Power launches $3m program to help 500 households beat summer heat

NEWS
1 hour ago
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CLP Power Hong Kong Limited will allocate HK$3 million to launch its Cool Home Pilot Program for the first time, helping about 500 underprivileged households cope with summer heat and save energy.

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The program targets low-income families, elderly residents and people with disabilities living within CLP Power’s supply areas, as well as tenants of subdivided units or simple units.

Eligible residents must be nominated by designated District Services and Community Care Teams in Kwai Tsing, Kwun Tong, Sham Shui Po and Tuen Mun, or by non-governmental organizations, including Subdivided Units Regional Service Teams.

The initiative will help target households reduce indoor temperatures, improve ventilation and ease the impact of hot weather by installing sun-control window film and providing air circulation fans.

CLP Power said the measures could also reduce households’ reliance on air conditioning during the summer months, lowering electricity costs while promoting energy saving and decarbonization.

Based on previously completed cases, the window film used under the program can block about half of solar radiant heat, reducing indoor temperatures by around one to three degrees Celsius.

“As global warming intensifies and extreme heat becomes more frequent in Hong Kong, we hope to make use of innovative solutions to improve the living conditions of underprivileged households,” CLP Power Chief Corporate Development Officer Quince Chong Wai-yan said.

CLP PowerCommunity Care Team

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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