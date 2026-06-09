logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Power restored to 1,000 Tsuen Wan households following outage

NEWS
2 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Power supply to about 1,000 households at Tsuen Wan Centre was restored this morning after emergency repairs were completed by electricians and CLP Power staff. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

CLP Power reported that electricity was reconnected around 11am once the building's electricians fixed the system. Prior to this, power had been temporarily suspended from 10am to allow for safety checks on newly replaced components.

During the outage, authorities opened five temporary shelters to assist about 100 residents, including over 70 individuals from a care home for people with disabilities and pet owners with their dogs. District councilors and Care Teams responded to roughly 200 requests from residents seeking necessities and updates on the restoration.

CLP deployed engineering and community support teams to the scene, providing temporary lighting and mobile batteries. They also arranged emergency overnight power supplies for the care home and the building's fire service elevators.

Alice Mak Mei-kuen, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, highlighted that power facility failures tend to increase in summer due to heavy rains, water leakage, and higher electricity consumption. She urged owners' corporations and property management companies to enhance inspections that ensure switch rooms and relevant installations remain safe and unaffected by seasonal weather conditions.

Power supplyCLP Power

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CLP Power launches $3m program to help 500 households beat summer heat
NEWS
03-06-2026 17:35 HKT
(File photo)
CLP fuel surcharge rise to add about $10 to monthly bill for households
NEWS
26-05-2026 17:58 HKT
CLP's first quarter electricity sales in Hong Kong rose 3.2 percent year on year
FINANCE
18-05-2026 16:19 HKT
Under the government's Fast Charger Incentive Scheme, CLP Power has assisted in identifying around 8,000 potential locations within its supply area suitable for the installation of fast chargers. (CLP Power)
CLP Power joins govt working group to advance EV adoption in HK
NEWS
12-02-2026 19:14 HKT
HK crowns global wealth management rankings as Chief Executive secures historic Central Asian business deals
NEWS
1 hour ago
Put your wallet away: Free rides and venues to mark July 1 handover
NEWS
2 hours ago
Tuen Mun secondary school seeks new principal after head fired over Singapore clash
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Public consultation on HK’s five-year plan to launch next Mon, says John Lee
NEWS
2 hours ago
Mainland woman stands trial over alleged bogus marriage and false paternity claim
NEWS
3 hours ago
School defends outdoor run in amber rain after student contracts pneumonia
NEWS
8 hours ago
(Online photo)
‘Water ride on wheels’: Open-top bus tour goes viral after rain-soaked adventure
NEWS
21 hours ago
logo
(Video) Fireball erupts as firefighters tackle lithium battery blaze in Tsing Yi container truck
NEWS
11 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO issues first Black Rainstorm Warning of the year at 8.35pm
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.