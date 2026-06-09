Power restored to 1,000 Tsuen Wan households following outage

Power supply to about 1,000 households at Tsuen Wan Centre was restored this morning after emergency repairs were completed by electricians and CLP Power staff.

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CLP Power reported that electricity was reconnected around 11am once the building's electricians fixed the system. Prior to this, power had been temporarily suspended from 10am to allow for safety checks on newly replaced components.

During the outage, authorities opened five temporary shelters to assist about 100 residents, including over 70 individuals from a care home for people with disabilities and pet owners with their dogs. District councilors and Care Teams responded to roughly 200 requests from residents seeking necessities and updates on the restoration.

CLP deployed engineering and community support teams to the scene, providing temporary lighting and mobile batteries. They also arranged emergency overnight power supplies for the care home and the building's fire service elevators.

Alice Mak Mei-kuen, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, highlighted that power facility failures tend to increase in summer due to heavy rains, water leakage, and higher electricity consumption. She urged owners' corporations and property management companies to enhance inspections that ensure switch rooms and relevant installations remain safe and unaffected by seasonal weather conditions.