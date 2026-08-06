HK Electric launches intelligent operations centre to boost grid resilience ahead of typhoon season

HK Electric has established an Intelligent Operations and Emergency Response Centre to enhance the resilience of its power grid as Hong Kong enters the typhoon season.

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The centre, launched in June, serves as a central command hub for coordinating emergency incidents and supporting operational decision-making. It integrates information from more than 10 internal monitoring platforms into a single interface, providing real-time visibility of network conditions, risk alerts and frontline incident updates.

Three key smart technologies power the centre. The Low Voltage Management System addresses the long-standing monitoring blind spot in the low-voltage network. It uses Low Voltage Fault Indicators to pinpoint cable fault locations, eliminating the need for lengthy field investigations.

SmartGrid@HK Electric transforms traditional substation inspections into proactive asset monitoring using AI, high-definition cameras, infrared thermal imaging and IoT sensors to detect abnormalities early.

The LENS system enables frontline engineers to transmit live video, audio and GPS data through smart helmets and portable devices, allowing remote incident assessment and operational support.

SmartLink, HK Electric's self-developed Long Range Wide Area Network platform, connects around 1,500 sensors and smart devices across Hong Kong Island and Lamma Power Station, enabling the transition from reactive maintenance to proactive grid management.