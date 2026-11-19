Route 6 is equipped with a range of traffic management facilities to ensure smooth operations, while its operator has recruited additional staff and tested equipment, according to the Transport Department.

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The update comes as the Kowloon Bay Section of the Central Kowloon Bypass is scheduled to open to traffic on December 6, marking the full opening of the entire Route 6.

In a social media post, the Department noted that Route 6 utilizes a comprehensive Traffic Control and Surveillance System across its entire alignment. Combining closed-circuit television (CCTV), automatic incident detectors, lane control signals, as well as variable speed limit and message signs, the system provides 24-hour real-time monitoring of tunnel and road conditions.

Two traffic control centers in Kai Tak and Cha Kwo Ling simultaneously monitor the Yau Ma Tei Section, alongside the Kowloon Bay Section and the Tseung Kwan O–Lam Tin Tunnel.

In the event of an accident, the system automatically alerts monitoring staff to activate contingency plans and notifies motorists via display screens and tunnel broadcasts.

Additionally, the department said all three tunnels along Route 6 are managed by a single operator for unified operation and maintenance, which will enhance efficiency and coordination.

Alongside hiring more staff and testing equipment, the operator has conducted emergency drills to ensure a seamless transition as the new tunnel section enters service.