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NEWS

(Video) Two heavy vehicle drivers arrested after engaging in dangerous tunnel chase

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Motorists experienced a terrifying ordeal during a drive on the Central Kowloon Bypass when two heavy vehicles were caught in a high-speed chase inside the tunnel. The two involved drivers were arrested for dangerous driving on Sunday (May 10).

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Dashcam videos circulating online indicate the incident occurred at approximately 5pm last Friday (May 8), on the Yau Ma Tei section of the Central Kowloon Bypass heading toward Kai Tak.

Footage shows a lorry tractor and a box truck honking aggressively and weaving at high speeds across double white lines.

The vehicles raced side by side at dangerous speeds, repeatedly changing lanes and tailgating each other in the narrow tunnel. The situation escalated when the box truck swerved between the middle and left lanes, causing both vehicles to jostle for space and narrowly avoid a collision.

After the lorry tractor veered right to avoid impact, the box truck returned to the middle lane, at one point pushing the tractor dangerously close to the tunnel wall.

Moments later, the tractor slowed, allowing the truck to pull ahead.

Footage from another angle shows a motorcyclist in the middle lane shifting left as the two speeding vehicles approach.

"This is crazy," a passenger exclaimed in one video, warning the driver to stay clear of the unfolding chaos.

The footage sparked widespread discussion on social media, with some estimating the chase lasted nearly five minutes.

Many condemned the drivers for endangering others, particularly inside the tunnel where high speeds and close quarters could lead to catastrophic consequences. "This is basically a death race on a public road," wrote one commenter.

(Updated at 7.41pm)

Central Kowloon Bypass

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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