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NEWS

Kai Tak Sports Park reiterates strict smoking ban to mark World No Tobacco Day

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP) reiterated its strict smoking ban across almost all of its indoor and outdoor areas on World No Tobacco Day (May 31), calling on the public to help maintain a green and clean recreational environment.

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In line with Hong Kong’s latest tobacco control regulations, the park stressed that smoking traditional tobacco or alternative products is strictly prohibited.

The ban applies to all indoor venues, event spaces, and public open areas, with the sole exception of designated outdoor smoking zones that will be available exclusively during events at the main stadium.

To promote this smoke-free culture, staff recently toured major locations across the park, including the main stadium, Kai Tak Arena, the public sports ground, taxi stands, and public resting spaces, to film an awareness campaign.

KTSP management stated that the campaign aims to highlight the value of a smoke-free environment, raise awareness of the new policies, and encourage visitors to help create a vibrant, healthy, and clean sporting landmark.

Furthermore, KTSP encouraged smokers to take the first step toward quitting by swapping cigarettes for a simple walk, noting that this small change not only effectively relieves stress but also significantly improves overall physical and mental well-being.

KTSPWorld No Tobacco Day

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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