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ENTERTAINMENT

BIGBANG brings world tour to HK for three Kai Tak Stadium shows this November

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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K-pop legends BIGBANG have officially announced that their world tour will stop in Hong Kong, with three concerts set to take place at Kai Tak Stadium from November 13 to 15, as the group marks its 20th anniversary this year.

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The Hong Kong stop was confirmed on Thursday (Jun 11) as BIGBANG unveiled the itinerary for the BIGBANG 2026 WORLD TOUR, which will kick off in South Korea this August before heading to cities including Paris, London, Singapore, Taipei, Sydney, Bangkok and Tokyo.

The announcement follows BIGBANG's much-talked-about return to the stage at Coachella, where G-Dragon surprised fans by revealing that the group would embark on a new world tour this year.

Further details, including ticket prices, seating plans and sales arrangements, have yet to be announced. It also remains unclear whether former member T.O.P will join the tour.

BIGBANG

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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