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WORLD

Filipino folklore takes center stage in DreamWorks' 'Forgotten Island' film

WORLD
1 hour ago
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H.E.R. poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
H.E.R. poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Oscar-winning R&B singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, professionally known as H.E.R., was transported back to the Filipino folktales her mother used to tell her while discussing DreamWorks' upcoming animated film "Forgotten Island," which arrives in theaters on Friday.

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The Black and Filipino American singer, who voices one of the movie's lead characters, told Reuters that her mother often focused on the fearsome Manananggal, a creature from Filipino folklore known for splitting its body in two.

"When I was a kid, that was the one that my mom would always tell," she said. "She'd be like, 'The Manananggal is gonna get you!' We went to the Philippines, and I saw the bats, and she'd be like, 'Look, it's the Manananggal!'"

The Manananggal is one of many mythological creatures featured in "Forgotten Island," which is co-directed by Januel Mercado and Joel Crawford and the first major Hollywood feature-length animated film inspired by Filipino culture and mythology.

The film follows two best friends — Jo, voiced by H.E.R., and Raissa, voiced by Liza Soberano — who become stranded in the mystical world of Nakali, where their only escape could cost them a lifetime of memories.

The cast also features Lea Salonga, who voices Manang, the feared Manananggal.

For Mercado and Crawford, inspiration came from the Filipina women in their lives. Crawford's wife is Filipina, while Mercado looked to his sister Joann, for whom the character Jo is named, to help shape the project.

"Strong women have affected me and made me the person I am," Mercado said.

Mercado, H.E.R. and Soberano said the film reflects growing recognition for Filipino stories in Hollywood.

In September, Salonga became the first Filipina to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"There has always been Filipinos in Hollywood, kind of paving the way for all of us," Soberano said.

"But it's only now that there's really been a spotlight shown on Filipinos and Filipino culture. So, it's really exciting to see other people embracing the culture and also the amazing talent that comes with being Filipino," she added.

Daniel Loria, senior vice president of content strategy for the Boxoffice Company, which provides data services for the industry, said it was forecasting around $20 million for the movie's opening weekend.

Reuters

Filipino folkloreDreamWorksForgotten Islandfilm

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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