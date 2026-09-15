Japan searches for missing Global Hawk drone

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White blazers, pink ties as North Koreans land in Japan for Asian Games
11-09-2026 20:16 HKT
US woman allegedly smuggled drugs for free trip to Japan
11-09-2026 18:37 HKT
Japan feminist theatre fights misogyny in 'cute' fashion
11-09-2026 15:38 HKT
Japan's main opposition party collapses after eight months
09-09-2026 18:12 HKT
Bessent challenges yen traders, declaring 'I am the house'
09-09-2026 17:20 HKT
China starts charging fees on chipmaking chemical from Japan
08-09-2026 11:27 HKT
Japan’s Q2 GDP grew faster than initially estimated
08-09-2026 10:28 HKT
Japanese yen climbs to fresh seven-month highs against the dollar
08-09-2026 10:19 HKT
MTR opens new Tung Chung Line Extension track section with smooth service
13-09-2026 12:59 HKT