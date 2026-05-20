DoJ names Anthony Chau as new Director of Public Prosecutions

Anthony Chau Tin-hang has been appointed Director of Public Prosecutions, succeeding Maggie Yang Mei-kei, the Department of Justice announced on Wednesday.

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Chau, currently Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, will take up the post on Thursday. Yang will begin pre-retirement leave on the same day after 32 years of service with the department.

Chau was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 2001 and was called to the Bar in 2026. He joined the Department of Justice as Government Counsel in 2007 and was promoted to Senior Government Counsel in 2010.

He later became Assistant Principal Government Counsel in 2019, Deputy Principal Government Counsel in 2020 and Principal Government Counsel in 2022. He has served in the Prosecutions Division since joining the department.

Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok described Chau as “a seasoned lawyer deeply committed to the pursuit of justice.”

“I have every confidence that, with his solid professional knowledge and experience in criminal law and leadership prowess, he will steer the Prosecutions Division through the challenges ahead and continue to discharge his role with utmost professionalism,” Lam said.

Lam also thanked Yang for her dedication and contributions during her service, and wished her a fulfilling and happy retirement.