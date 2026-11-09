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NEWS

Govt reassures Tuen Mun council over Northern Metropolis transit capacity

NEWS
16 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Northern Metropolis Co-ordination Office has sought to reassure Tuen Mun district councilors that planned road infrastructure will be able to meet future traffic demand, amid concerns that large-scale development in the area could place further pressure on existing transport links.

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The debate emerged as the Tuen Mun District Council on Monday discussed a government proposal to rezone about 98.5 hectares of land in the Hung Shui Kiu/Ha Tsuen New Development Area.

Several councilors expressed concern about the impact of the development on local traffic, noting that Tuen Mun Road is already under heavy pressure and warning that further development in the Northern Metropolis could add to congestion.

Ng Kim-wai, head of Planning and Development Team (2) at the Northern Metropolis Co-ordination Office, said planned infrastructure would be able to cope with the additional demand.

He said that although the Tuen Mun Bypass and Route 11 were still at the planning stage, new roads within the development area were expected to be sufficient to handle traffic generated by the proposed university town and other industrial developments.

Ng also pointed to the planned Northern Metropolis Highway, which will run from Tin Shui Wai through the development area and extend toward the North District.

He added that several roundabouts in the Hung Shui Kiu development area would be linked directly to the Shenzhen Bay Bridge to help accommodate both cross-border and local traffic.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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