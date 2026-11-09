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NEWS

CUHK Faculty of Law marks 20th anniversary, celebrates achievements in legal education

NEWS
26 mins ago
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(Source: CUHK)
(Source: CUHK)

The Faculty of Law at The Chinese University of Hong Kong marked its 20th anniversary with a gala dinner at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre last Saturday, highlighting two decades of development in legal education, research and professional training.

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The event was attended by university leaders including Council Chairman John Chai Yat-chiu and Vice-Chancellor and President Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, as well as Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung and Deputy Secretary for Justice Cheung Kwok-kwan.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu also presented a commemorative calligraphic inscription reading, “Nurturing outstanding legal talent and passing on legal scholarship across generations,” in recognition of the faculty’s work in legal education and scholarship.

In Lo’s remarks, he said the faculty had grown significantly since its establishment and had made contributions both within and beyond the university.

“The Law Faculty has grown into a vibrant academic community. Its graduates have gone on to make valuable contributions to the legal profession and many other fields. Its scholarly work has helped inform the development of legal practice and the formulation of public policy,” he said.

Andrew Cheung said the faculty had built a strong reputation in research, teaching and the quality of its graduates over the past two decades, with its influence extending across legal practice, academia, public service and the judiciary.

Cheung Kwok-kwan said the faculty had aligned some of its initiatives with broader policy priorities, including stronger connectivity within the Greater Bay Area, closer international institutional links and the development of LawTech, helping prepare students for changes in the legal profession.

Dean Xi Chao highlighted recent academic initiatives, including new master’s programs in AI Law and Global Practice, the establishment of the Asian Legal History Association and the faculty’s role as the editorial home of the Journal of Comparative Law.

John Lee's calligraphic inscription
Vice-Chancellor and President Dennis Lo Yuk-ming
Chief Justice Andrew Cheung Kui-nung
Deputy Secretary for Justice Cheung Kwok-kwan
Dean of Law Xi Chao

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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