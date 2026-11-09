logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

From cockpit to aviation chief’s chair: Clara Wong brings pilot’s perspective to safety

NEWS
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong’s first female civil aviation chief Clara Wong says her experience in the cockpit has given her a practical understanding of the industry — one she hopes will help shape aviation safety and development in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Wong, who took office in August, is the first woman to lead the Civil Aviation Department in its 80-year history and the first director-general to hold a commercial pilot’s license.

Having served in the department since 1997, Wong told Sing Tao Daily, sister publication of The Standard, in an exclusive interview that her frontline experience had given her a better understanding of the industry’s day-to-day operations.

From Australian flight school to a cargo airline's cockpit

Wong said the department had always placed strong emphasis on staff training. At one point, she was sent to Australia for about 14 months of flight training, where she obtained a commercial pilot’s license.

She was later seconded to a cargo airline as a pilot and frequently operated overnight flights, an experience she described as both enjoyable and demanding.

Pilots must be highly adaptable, Wong said, dealing with severe weather such as typhoons and heavy rain while also navigating different operational requirements at airports around the world.

She said the experience had proved valuable in her work on flight safety, air cargo and airport operations.

“Knowing how the industry actually operates and what it needs, I can implement more down-to-earth measures to facilitate the industry’s development,” she said.

Wong has witnessed major changes in Hong Kong aviation, from the move from Kai Tak to Chek Lap Kok to the transition to a three-runway system.

She said the department’s regulatory responsibilities had expanded alongside growing air traffic, while its work had also extended from conventional aviation into emerging areas such as low-altitude airspace.

The changes, she said, had reinforced the need to adapt policies to industry and public needs while maintaining safety standards.

Gatekeeper and facilitator

Looking ahead, Wong said aviation safety remained the department’s core responsibility, covering areas ranging from air traffic control and flight standards to airworthiness, licensing and regulatory requirements.

As new aircraft types emerge and air traffic continues to grow, Hong Kong will need to make more efficient use of its airspace, she said.

At the same time, maintaining safety requires both regulators and industry operators to comply with international standards through robust safety management systems.

Wong said the department should serve not only as a “gatekeeper” but also as a “facilitator,” with officials sometimes stepping in to advise the industry on how proposals could be made workable while meeting regulatory requirements.

She said national development plans supporting Hong Kong’s role as an international aviation hub had also set new priorities for the department.

These include expanding the city’s aviation network, developing the low-altitude economy, strengthening aircraft parts handling and trading, and building a broader aviation industry ecosystem.

Talent development will be another priority, Wong said, noting that aviation depends on a wide range of professionals, from ground staff to air traffic controllers.

“Safe takeoffs and landings depend on the joint efforts of the whole industry,” she said.

Wong said she hoped to encourage more sharing of experience and expertise across the department and the wider aviation sector, helping raise professional standards and prepare the next generation of industry talent.

Civil Aviation DepartmentClara Wong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Director-General of Civil Aviation,Clara Wong (left) attended the ceremony to receive the award
CAD wins top CLP sustainability award for smart green tech push
NEWS
29-10-2026 17:03 HKT
HK airport limits power banks to two per passenger, bans in‑flight charging
NEWS
29-03-2026 13:18 HKT
(Left) Bubbles forming as the cooling fluid boils at low temperature; (Right) Projector set up showing the cooling system
Novel cooling system shows HK’s ingenuity | Nuts and Bolts | Edmund Leung
INSIGHTS
12-06-2025 08:27 HKT
Hong Kong may consider funding AI films in Film Development Fund review
NEWS
14 mins ago
Ocean Park Tower stalls near top, stranding about 40 visitors
NEWS
27 mins ago
Fake Hong Kong university job and admissions posts target mainland students
NEWS
34 mins ago
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
53 mins ago
(From left) Paul Lam; Cui Jianchun; John Lee; UNIDROIT president Enzo Moavero Milanesi and UNIDROIT secretary-general Ignacio Tirado at the ceremony.
HK Legal Week 2026 draws over 6,000 participants and marks UNIDROIT Asia-Pacific office launch
NEWS
2 hours ago
Filipino man found unconscious in Central, two compatriots arrested
NEWS
3 hours ago
(Online photo)
Two complaints logged over Ferrari F40's near miss with Citybus in Repulse Bay
NEWS
4 hours ago
US believes Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had romantic relationship with Chinese businesswoman
CHINA
23 hours ago
Nvidia drops after Huang admits affair, Hong Kong stocks open higher on tech gains
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
5 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.