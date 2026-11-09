Night Recap - November 9, 2026

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Ocean Park Tower stalls near top, stranding about 40 visitors

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About 40 people were stranded near the top of Ocean Park Tower after the ride malfunctioned on Monday afternoon, with one visitor reported to have felt unwell.

Proposed Bun Festival exhibition hall aims to boost Cheung Chau tourism

The government is exploring regional facility enhancement projects, including the construction of an exhibition hall dedicated to the Cheung Chau Bun Festival.

Hong Kong may consider funding AI films in Film Development Fund review

The government has not ruled out funding AI-generated films under the Hong Kong Film Development Fund as it reviews how emerging technologies could be incorporated into future support schemes, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said on Monday.

Abby Choi’s ex-brother-in-law tells court they shared a sibling-like bond

The former brother-in-law of slain socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung told a court that he and Choi shared a close, sibling-like relationship and detailed the mainland investments made by Choi and her ex-husband.

John Lee meets AFC president, eyes more top-tier football matches for Hong Kong

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met Asian Football Confederation president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa on Monday to discuss the development of local football and efforts to bring more top-tier international matches to Hong Kong.

Business Today

NWD’s Wellspring in Shenzhen sells 70 percent of first batch, offers HK buyer incentives

New World Development (0017) said on Monday that the first residential phase of New World 188 in Shenzhen, Wellspring, has sold 70 percent of its first batch of 300 homes.

China's factory-gate inflation gains momentum in October, consumer price pressures stay muted

China's producer inflation accelerated to its fastest pace in nearly 4-1/2 years while consumer inflation cooled in October, data showed on Monday, reflecting persistent cost pressures from higher oil prices despite weak domestic demand.

Alibaba's chip unit T-Head eyes US$3 billion Hong Kong IPO in 2027: IFR

Alibaba's (9988) chip unit T-Head is planning a Hong Kong initial public offering next year, aiming to raise about US$2 billion (HK$15.6 billion) to US$3 billion, International Financing Review reported, citing sources.

NWD's Ma Sik Road residential project in Fanling to be launched next year

New World Development's (0017) Ma Sik Road residential project in Fanling, in partnership with China Merchants Shekou, is expected to be launched next year, according to Cannas Ho Ka-yan, director of sales and marketing at New World Development.

Paul Chan calls for integrity and "AI native": AFRC Forum 2026

Hong Kong maintains a pivotal role amid shifting global trade dynamics and rapid technological transformation, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po lauded at the 2026 Accounting and Financial Reporting Council Regional Regulatory Forum, citing that multinational firms from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Central Asia are increasingly utilizing Hong Kong to list equities or issue bonds.

World/China

China extends suspension of 24% tariff on US imports for two months

China will maintain the suspension of its additional tariff of 24 percent on US imports for two months from 13:01 p.m. on Tuesday, but retain a tariff of 10 percent, its state council, or cabinet, said.

Nvidia board launches probe after Jensen Huang admits infidelity amid China spy allegations

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has admitted being unfaithful to his wife as the chipmaker’s board launched an independent investigation into reports that he was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation.

Trump says AI risks can be managed, signals openness to guardrails

US President Donald Trump said the risks posed by artificial intelligence can be managed but signaled an openness to safeguards, telling CBS's "60 Minutes" that he "doesn't mind guardrails."

China markets first yuan green bond sale in Canada: Bloomberg

China is marketing the first yuan-denominated green sovereign bond issuance in Canada, broadening its offshore debt reach beyond Hong Kong, Macau and London, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.