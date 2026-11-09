John Lee meets AFC president, eyes more top-tier football matches for Hong Kong

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu met Asian Football Confederation president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa on Monday to discuss the development of local football and efforts to bring more top-tier international matches to Hong Kong.

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During the meeting at the Chief Executive’s Office, Lee welcomed Shaikh Salman to the city and thanked the AFC for its longstanding support for Hong Kong football.

Lee outlined the government’s sports development strategy under Hong Kong’s First Five-Year Plan, which seeks to promote wider participation in sports, develop elite athletes, maintain the city as a center for major international sporting events, enhance professionalism in the sector and develop sports as an industry.

He said the government was stepping up support for team sports in line with the national drive to promote the “three big-ball games” — football, basketball and volleyball.

Lee cited Hong Kong’s successful hosting of the FIFA ASEAN Challenge Cup 2026 (Division 2) final at Kai Tak Stadium as an example of the city’s ability to stage major football events.

He said Hong Kong was well positioned to work with the Football Association of Hong Kong, China and the AFC to bring more high-level international football competitions to the city.

Lee added that Hong Kong’s role as a bridge between the mainland and the international community, together with the world-class facilities at Kai Tak Sports Park, would help strengthen the city’s position as a destination for major international sporting events.