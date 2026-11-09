Airport Authority, Yacht Club de Monaco sign MoU on SKYTOPIA Yacht Bay

Airport Authority Hong Kong has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Yacht Club de Monaco to support the development of the planned SKYTOPIA Yacht Bay and promote growth in the regional yachting sector.

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The MoU was signed by AAHK Chief Executive Officer Vivian Cheung Kar-fay and Yacht Club de Monaco General Secretary and Managing Director Bernard d’Alessandri.

Under the agreement, the two sides will explore affiliation under La Belle Classe Destinations, an initiative launched by the Yacht Club de Monaco in 2011 to promote high standards among international marinas and yachting destinations.

Its certification framework evaluates destinations against defined criteria while taking into account their individual identity and characteristics.

The long-term partnership will also seek to support yacht tourism and industry development by drawing on the expertise and international networks of both organizations.

Planned initiatives include the joint promotion of nautical and superyacht events in Hong Kong and Monaco, as well as professional training and education programs through La Belle Classe Academy.

Cheung said the partnership would bring international expertise to the Yacht Bay project and support Hong Kong’s ambition to strengthen its position as a leading yachting hub in Asia.

SKYTOPIA Yacht Bay forms part of AAHK’s wider Airport City development. The waterfront project is planned to provide 500 berths, around half of which will be capable of accommodating superyachts.

The agreement follows a visit to the Yacht Club de Monaco in September by an AAHK delegation led by Chairman Fred Lam Tin-fuk during the Monaco Yacht Show.