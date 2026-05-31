logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Govt to expand drone use to boost departmental efficiency: Bernadette Linn

NEWS
39 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

The government is set to expand its use of advanced drones, with plans to introduce high-payload models equipped with robotic arms to improve operational efficiency and workplace safety, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said on Sunday. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In her latest blog, Linn noted that the Development Bureau and its related departments already deploy drones across various scenarios, including aerial surveillance, post-disaster damage assessments, and routine inspections. 

By combining drone data with artificial intelligence, departments have been able to conduct deeper analysis and streamline their workflows. 

Linn added that a first batch of four pilot projects involving unconventional aircraft was selected last month under the advanced “Regulatory Sandbox X ” initiative. 

This batch includes a project submitted by the bureau and industry partners, which aims to test the use of drones for lifting operations at construction sites and infrastructure facilities.

She said that the government is also preparing to test drones for maintenance work on challenging terrain. 

Future applications will include utilizing the aircraft to perform minor upkeep and inspections on infrastructure assets, such as dams, reservoirs, and surrounding slopes.

Bernadette Linnlow-altitude economyDevelopment Bureau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Around 100 buildings reinstall scaffold nets after passing fire safety test, says Bernadette Linn
NEWS
29-03-2026 15:35 HKT
(Budget 2026) HK to launch trial projects to support low-altitude economy in first half of 2026
NEWS
25-02-2026 12:31 HKT
Pak Kok Pier on Lamma Island (Source: Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn's blog)
Ten piers upgraded as govt accelerates improvement program
NEWS
22-02-2026 17:20 HKT
FB/Development Bureau
Development chief Bernadette Linn meets construction sector, forecasts rebound in workloads
NEWS
11-02-2026 03:26 HKT
Government opens Kai Tak, Sha Tin and Tung Chung sites for student hostel projects
NEWS
20-01-2026 18:19 HKT
Pre-war luxury King Yin Lei opens for guided tours before its new chapter begins
NEWS
28-12-2025 17:03 HKT
Super Terminal Expo highlights collaboration opportunities in low-altitude economy
NEWS
04-11-2025 20:41 HKT
Thousand of hazardous trees removed after Wipha's departure: DEVB
NEWS
24-07-2025 16:48 HKT
Hong Kong will begin technical research on a smart low-altitude traffic management system within this year as part of its push to develop the city's low-altitude economy. (File)
HK to launch technical study on smart low-altitude traffic management system this year
NEWS
16-07-2025 16:36 HKT
Test results on black specks in residential tap water expected this week
NEWS
04-06-2025 16:12 HKT
Barricaded flat fire leaves three critical as police uncover drug paraphernalia in Mid-Levels
NEWS
22 hours ago
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
18 hours ago
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.