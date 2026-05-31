Govt to expand drone use to boost departmental efficiency: Bernadette Linn

The government is set to expand its use of advanced drones, with plans to introduce high-payload models equipped with robotic arms to improve operational efficiency and workplace safety, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In her latest blog, Linn noted that the Development Bureau and its related departments already deploy drones across various scenarios, including aerial surveillance, post-disaster damage assessments, and routine inspections.

By combining drone data with artificial intelligence, departments have been able to conduct deeper analysis and streamline their workflows.

Linn added that a first batch of four pilot projects involving unconventional aircraft was selected last month under the advanced “Regulatory Sandbox X ” initiative.

This batch includes a project submitted by the bureau and industry partners, which aims to test the use of drones for lifting operations at construction sites and infrastructure facilities.

She said that the government is also preparing to test drones for maintenance work on challenging terrain.

Future applications will include utilizing the aircraft to perform minor upkeep and inspections on infrastructure assets, such as dams, reservoirs, and surrounding slopes.