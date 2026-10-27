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NEWS

China vows stronger environmental cooperation with HK

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The 21th Eco Expo Asia kicked off on Monday.
The 21th Eco Expo Asia kicked off on Monday.

China will further strengthen cooperation and exchanges with Hong Kong on ecological and environmental protection and the green transition, Minister of Ecology and Environment Huang Runqiu said on Tuesday. 

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Speaking at the welcome ceremony and Eco Asia Conference of the annual Eco Expo Asia, Huang emphasized that global climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution transcend national borders, making international cooperation vital. 

He said the action plan to establish a pilot zone for a Beautiful China in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area gives Hong Kong greater scope to test new policies and initiatives, reflecting the central government’s strong support for the city’s environmental protection efforts.

Hong Kong Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said the city was leveraging the “One Country, Two Systems” principle to serve as an international hub for cooperation on the green transition. 

Hong Kong is also deepening its cooperation with the mainland to enhance biodiversity, advance ecological development in the Greater Bay Area and build a “waste-free” cluster, he said.

Tse said Hong Kong’s carbon emissions had fallen by about 27 percent from their 2014 peak, while per capita greenhouse gas emissions had dropped to about 4.41 tonnes. The city remains on track to halve its carbon emissions before 2035 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2050.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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