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Civil servants' pay rise indicator hot off the press, showing up to 4.12pc rise

NEWS
22 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Civil servants could see salaries rise from 1.17 to 4.12 percent this year, according to the latest net pay trend indicators (PTI) released by the government on Thursday.

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The findings were in the 2026 Pay Trend Survey Report submitted to the Pay Trend Survey Committee earlier today, said Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan.

Based on data from 104 private companies, covering around 155,000 employees, Yeung announced the gross pay trend indicators for the upper, middle, and lower salary bands are 1.17 percent, 2.64 percent and 4.12 percent respectively. 

However, she stressed that the PTI is not the government's final decision but one of six factors considered before the annual pay adjustment. She added that the remaining factors are the local economy, cost of living, government fiscal position, staff demands, and civil servant morale. 

To make a balanced decision, Yeung said the government will meet with civil service representatives next week to exchange views on pay adjustment and staff morale, which will then be reported to the Executive Council along with the six factors. 

Yeung asserted that the government will continue pursuing proactive measures to boost the economy and improve livelihoods, while enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service.

To build a people-centered service culture, she noted that measures are in place — including updating the Civil Service Code, establishing a whole-government mobilization mechanism, and setting up a performance-based management system. 

Addressing public feedback that civil servants receive annual pay increments regardless of performance, Yeung clarified only those with satisfactory performance will receive step points. 

She added that employees rated in levels 4 to 6 of the six-tier appraisal system will not receive increment points.

With the government launching the enhanced appraisal system in October, Yeung said all civil servants will be regularly assessed, which will help departments build an effective team and manage personnel more effectively. 

She also suggested departments set up appraisal committees to ensure fairness given differing standards across departments. 

"We will continue working to ensure civil servants serve citizens' needs and respond to society's expectations," she said.

According to records, the civil servants' pay adjustment does not always follow the pay trend indicators. For instance, the government only approved a flat 3 percent raise across all bands when the survey in 2024 suggested an increase from 4.01 percent to 4.32 percent.

civil servants pay trend indicatorsIngrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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