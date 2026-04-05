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NEWS

Civil service chief honours HK’s fallen heroes on Ching Ming Festival

NEWS
18 hours ago
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Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan paid tribute on Ching Ming Festival to civil servants who died in the line of duty, including fallen firefighter Ho Wai-ho of last year's Wang Fuk Court fire.

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In a social media, Yeung said she laid flowers at Ho's grave in Gallant Garden, writing that his bravery and selflessness would always be remembered in our hearts.

She added that the spirit of other civil servants who sacrifice themselves for the public, along with their dedication and service, will never be forgotten.

During her visit, Yeung also stopped at the Tribute Garden to lay flowers in memory of the victims of the 2010 Manila hostage tragedy in the Philippines.

Ching Ming FestivalIngrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan

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