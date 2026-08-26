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'No best, only better': John Lee reaffirms commitment to elderly healthcare during Sham Shui Po visit

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu reaffirmed the government's commitment to elderly healthcare, stating that "there is no best, only better" when it comes to public services.

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This came as the city leader concluded his visit to Sham Shui Po to gather public views for the upcoming Policy Address and its accompanying Five-Year Plan.

In a social media post this afternoon, Lee shared that he had spoken with an elderly woman at Un Chau Estate who was recently discharged from the hospital after recovering from pneumonia. Citing the improved condition of a patient receiving care at a day medical center, Lee affirmed that government policies aim to enable the elderly to live healthy, dignified lives in their own neighborhoods. He added that the authorities will continue to promote integrated medical care, rehabilitation, community support, and the application of technology.

On his way to an elderly home, Lee spoke with residents about their daily lives and health conditions, even sharing a few Tai Chi pointers with them.

Encountering a retiree who has lived in So Uk Estate for 18 years, Lee shared his own roots in the estate. He praised the neighborhood's comprehensive network, highlighting its convenient transport, grocery options, and leisure activities. Wishing her well, he remarked that seeing her in such good health was a blessing in itself. Lee also advised residents to seek early medical attention if they notice health issues like diabetes or high blood pressure, noting that district health centers are available to assist.

During a subsequent visit to the Un Chau Estate Baptist Church Elderly Centre, he observed a vibrant atmosphere among the seniors, noting the diverse activities and support services on offer.

Some residents raised concerns about government funding cuts to community centers, which have driven activity fees up from HK$30 to HK$200. Some participants have even had to pool their own money to organize activities, spending over HK$100 a month out of pocket.

In response, Lee emphasized that welfare, healthcare, and education remain the three largest and equally important areas of government expenditure. He reiterated that "there is no best, only better" in government work, a sentiment echoed by Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen, who confirmed the government's ongoing efforts.

Another senior told Lee that the revised HK$2 transport subsidy scheme for the elderly has increased living costs, further reducing their willingness to go out.

As the visit drew to a close, Lee stopped by a sports event at the estate's plaza and joined a group of young people exercising on stationary bikes. He stated that the government is actively promoting sports development in Hong Kong and hopes to build more public sports facilities.

Lee also chatted briefly with a mother and her daughter, learning that General Studies is the child’s favorite subject. Agreeing on its importance, he encouraged the child to continue pursuing knowledge, especially amid the rise of artificial intelligence.

As he concluded his visit, one resident expressed hope that Lee would continue to "speak up for the people." Lee responded that his goal is simply to better understand residents' lives, and he urged everyone to stay active.

John Lee Ka-chiuvisitSham Shui Po

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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