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John Lee visits Sham Shui Po to gather public views on policy address

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu is knocking for a chat with residents in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday afternoon as he is preparing his upcoming Policy Address.

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The city leader first arrived at the Un Chau Estate around 2.30pm, accompanied by Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen, Director of Home Affairs Priscilla To Kit-lai, Director of  Information Services John Tse Chun-chung and other officials.

During the visit to the public estate, Lee highlighted that the purpose is to gain a deeper understanding of residents' daily lives, noting that he also grew up in the neighbourhood.

Referring to the city's primary healthcare system, he hopes the measures will lend a helping hand to the elderly in managing chronic diseases.

The visit was part of the government's outreach effort to seek public opinion for the upcoming Policy Address and the five-year plan, with sources suggesting the release date to be September 16.

John LeevisitsSham Shui PoPolicy Address

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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