John Lee visits Sham Shui Po to gather public views on policy address

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John Lee pays tribute to Zhu Rongji’s support for HK
13-08-2026 00:12 HKT
HK's first five-year plan to be released next month, John Lee says
12-08-2026 01:13 HKT
Demand-driven talent policy takes the lead in HK's Five-Year Plan: John Lee
09-08-2026 15:17 HKT
HK is actively promoting yuan internationalization, John Lee says
03-08-2026 11:50 HKT
Joint consultation begins for HK's Five-Year Plan and Policy Address
02-08-2026 13:30 HKT
Man arrested in Sham Shui Po drug bust, $270,000 ketamine seized
30-07-2026 05:33 HKT
Over 50 evacuated as fire in Causeway Bay disrupts traffic and trams
25-08-2026 12:58 HKT
Taxi stuck sideways in narrow Central alley
24-08-2026 15:55 HKT