John Lee visits Sham Shui Po to gather public views on policy address

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu is knocking for a chat with residents in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday afternoon as he is preparing his upcoming Policy Address.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The city leader first arrived at the Un Chau Estate around 2.30pm, accompanied by Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen, Director of Home Affairs Priscilla To Kit-lai, Director of Information Services John Tse Chun-chung and other officials.

During the visit to the public estate, Lee highlighted that the purpose is to gain a deeper understanding of residents' daily lives, noting that he also grew up in the neighbourhood.

Referring to the city's primary healthcare system, he hopes the measures will lend a helping hand to the elderly in managing chronic diseases.

The visit was part of the government's outreach effort to seek public opinion for the upcoming Policy Address and the five-year plan, with sources suggesting the release date to be September 16.