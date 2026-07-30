Man arrested in Sham Shui Po drug bust, $270,000 ketamine seized

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Customs seizes $13m drugs at airport, German woman among 3 arrested
29-07-2026 06:01 HKT
Customs seizes $4.1m cannabis buds at airport, 3 passengers arrested
17-07-2026 00:34 HKT
$463,000 AP watch stolen from Sham Shui Po flat while owner away
09-07-2026 04:44 HKT
Police raid drug lab in Sham Shui Po, arrest 3, seize $231,000 narcotics
08-07-2026 05:08 HKT
20 arrested in Sham Shui Po cross-department anti-crime operation
07-07-2026 04:05 HKT
Wild boar killed after being hit by taxi on Tai Po Road in Sham Shui Po
01-07-2026 04:06 HKT
Police arrest 8 in two-day anti-vice operation in Sham Shui Po
30-06-2026 01:29 HKT
Woman arrested as 64 exotic animals seized from crocodile flat
26-06-2026 01:46 HKT
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
28-07-2026 19:07 HKT