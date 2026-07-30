Man arrested in Sham Shui Po drug bust, $270,000 ketamine seized

A 30-year-old local man was arrested in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday after police found about 585 grams of suspected ketamine worth about HK$270,000 in his flat, along with drug packaging tools, authorities said.

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Officers from the Tsuen Wan district special duty squad stopped the man outside a residential building on Fuk Wa Street and found about 85 grams of suspected ketamine on him. A search of his flat uncovered an additional 585 grams of suspected ketamine, along with electronic scales and resealable plastic bags.

The man was arrested on suspicion of trafficking dangerous drugs and is being detained for investigation.