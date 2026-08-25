Sham Shui Po shop owner’s narrow escape sparks warning for MTR station traders

A Sham Shui Po shop owner has moved his customer handovers outside MTR premises after narrowly avoiding a transaction inside the station, reigniting online debate over rules governing private sales and goods exchanges on the railway network.

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The owner, who sells home and car cleaning products, shared his experience on Threads after arranging to meet a customer at Sham Shui Po Station on Monday.

According to the post, the customer spotted two MTR staff members questioning three men near the exit gates and alerted the shop owner, suggesting they meet outside the station instead.

The owner later posted photographs of the scene and said he would move future handovers to the roadside or his physical store “until the heat dies down.”

The post quickly drew attention online, with some users expressing surprise that commercial transactions on MTR premises could breach railway rules.

Others questioned where the line should be drawn between a commercial handover and simply passing an item to a friend or family member, while some wondered how staff could establish whether money had changed hands.

MTR Corporation told Sing Tao Daily on Tuesday that, according to its records, staff pictured at Sham Shui Po Station on Monday were carrying out a fare inspection rather than an operation targeting goods handovers.

The railway operator added that station staff conduct regular patrols to keep passageways clear and may offer advice, issue warnings or take other appropriate action if passengers cause a nuisance.

Notices are also displayed at stations reminding the public that goods handovers are not permitted on MTR premises, including both paid and unpaid areas.

Unauthorized sales can carry six-month jail term

Under the Mass Transit Railway By-laws, no person may sell, display or offer goods or services for sale on railway premises without written authorization from MTR Corporation.

A breach of the provision carries a maximum fine of HK$5,000 and six months’ imprisonment.

MTR has previously taken action over commercial transactions inside stations. In 2015, staff warned people conducting online-purchase handovers at Mong Kok Station and recorded their personal details, according to previous reports.

At the time, the railway operator reiterated that unauthorized business or trading activities were prohibited on MTR premises.