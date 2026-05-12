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Abandoned puppy euthanized after severe distemper infection; two arrested

NEWS
1 hour ago
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A three-month-old golden retriever puppy abandoned in a rubbish bin in Mong Kok has been euthanized after suffering from terminal canine distemper, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said on Tuesday (May 12).

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The abandoned puppy
The abandoned puppy

The puppy was discovered by a cleaner in a back alley on Hak Po Street on May 9 and was later taken to the SPCA’s Tsing Yi center for treatment. Police said the puppy did not have a microchip.

Speaking at a joint press briefing with police, SPCA Head of Inspectorate (Investigation and Administration) Marsha Chun said the dog was suffering from end-stage canine distemper, a highly contagious viral disease that affects the respiratory, digestive and nervous systems of dogs.

Despite receiving medication, antibiotics and fluid therapy, the puppy continued to suffer seizures and was unable to drink water on its own, Chun said.

“After assessment by multiple veterinarians, euthanasia was considered the most humane option to relieve its suffering,” she added.

Police arrested two local women, aged 28 and 39, on Monday (May 11) in connection with the case after tracing them to a flat in Ho Man Tin through CCTV footage. Sources said the two women are a couple.

Three other dogs were found inside the Ho Man Tin flat and were taken away by the SPCA for examination. Authorities said the animals were in good health and showed no signs of distemper.

Initial investigations suggested the dogs may have been smuggled into Hong Kong after being purchased through online platforms. Police said they were also investigating whether the animals were intended for resale.

The two women were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty and later released on bail pending further investigation. They are required to report back to police in mid-June.

The SPCA condemned the abandonment, describing the act as cruel and irresponsible. It also urged the public not to purchase animals from unknown sources and called on the government to strengthen animal cruelty laws and increase penalties.

animal cruelty

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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