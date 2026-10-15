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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Five Guangdong yachts set sail into HK waters Friday

NEWS
2 hours ago

by

Phoebe Poon

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Five Guangdong yachts are set to become the first to enter Hong Kong waters under the new southbound yacht scheme on Friday. The initiative marks a significant step in opening the city to yacht owners from the Greater Bay Area.

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Speaking on a radio program on Thursday, Director of Marine Wong Sai-fat said that the five Guangdong-registered yachts were successfully registered through the Marine Department’s Electronic Business System.

Wong said 23 operators have registered and nearly 300 mainland captains have passed the required assessment.

The scheme requires applicants to specify their anchorage. Yacht movements will be monitored by a dynamic tracking system, which ensures safety by alerting vessels that stray into restricted areas or whose automatic identification systems fail.

Meanwhile, enhanced patrols and enforcement will be carried out at the five designated anchorages — Stanley, Tai Tam, Repulse Bay, Three Fathoms Cove in Sai Kung and Tai O.

Wong said there is enough berthing space for the expected arrivals and no need to limit daily visits. If an anchorage is full, visiting yachts will be directed to alternative sites. The current anchorage areas, he said, are expected to accommodate about 115 yachts of up to 40 meters in length. 

While Hong Kong’s total yacht berths number around 4,000 — well below the city’s more than 10,000 yachts— Wong noted that not all need berthing at once. Plans are underway for additional berths in Hung Hom, Lamma Island, and near the airport.

Although the five anchorages lack water and electricity, visiting yachts will be able to use the city’s seven water-selling kiosks and eight designated fuel stations. Marine service providers and local vessels can also supply provisions.

The department will also distribute leaflets and post details online for visiting yachts. 

Responding to concerns over the scheme's effect on Chinese white dolphin habitats, Wong noted the area already sees heavy marine traffic, adding that the scheme’s ecological impact is expected to be minimal. 

Stressing that local and visiting yachts would be treated alike, the marine chief said any breaches of the law would draw enforcement action.

southbound yacht schemeWong Sai-fat

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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