Resellers expect robust margins for Apple foldable iPhone Duo as pre-orders begin Friday

Hong Kong electronics vendors expect strong reseller margins for Apple's foldable iPhone Duo when pre-orders open at 8pm on Friday, with lower-capacity models anticipated to drive the highest demand.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Pre-order trading prices for lower-storage versions could match or exceed initial returns for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, according to phone traders in Mong Kok's Sin Tat Plaza speaking to Sing Tao Headline.

Steve, manager at Happiness Telecom, and Simon, manager of Trinity Electronic Company, both project that the 256GB (HK$17,499) and 512GB (HK$19,299) models will see the strongest resale performance due to lower entry costs. Margins for the 256GB version could reach at least HK$3,000 per unit.

Steve, manager at Happiness Telecom.

Conversely, demand for the 1TB and 2TB models is expected to be subdued. With official retail prices set at HK$22,799 and HK$27,999 respectively, resale prices could climb past HK$30,000, creating a barrier for prospective buyers.

Simon noted that global supply of the iPhone Duo will be far scarcer than standard models, driving higher resale markups.

Addressing concerns over the device's switch to eSIM—which renders it unusable in mainland China—Simon believes the impact on resale prices will be negligible.

He noted that mainland China is no longer a primary target for iPhone speculation, pointing out that Apple's aggressive sales strategies and ample inventory in the mainland stand in stark contrast to Hong Kong's "take-it-or-leave-it" market attitude.

Simon, manager of Trinity Electronic Company.

Supply constraints could be further amplified by screen manufacturing challenges. Steve indicated that display yield rates remain low, with global first-batch shipments potentially capped at around 1 million units.

While predicting strong early demand, Steve cautioned that early units might carry hardware risks, suggesting that non-essential buyers wait for subsequent production runs.



