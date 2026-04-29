logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US FCC reviewing Disney's ABC station licenses after Jimmy Kimmel joke

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Signage, before the taping of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show, at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Lauren Justice
Signage, before the taping of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" show, at the El Capitan Entertainment Centre in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, California, U.S. April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Lauren Justice

After a joke by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel drew calls from the White House for ABC to fire the comedian, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday ordered an early license review of the network's television stations.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The standoff between President Donald Trump's administration and the global entertainment conglomerate is the first crisis facing Walt Disney's new CEO Josh D'Amaro.

Unlike the last battle with Kimmel that centered on free speech, this time the FCC is targeting Disney's track record of diversity and inclusion practices, according to the order. The review names eight ABC stations owned by Disney.

Disney has until May 28 to respond.

The FCC has not revoked a broadcast license in more than four decades and any effort by the agency to do so would typically be a lengthy process that requires a hearing in front of a career administrative law judge.

On Thursday, Kimmel did a send-up of the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner on his ABC show, joking that First Lady Melania Trump had "a glow like an expectant widow."

The joke was made three days before the actual black-tie dinner, celebrating press freedom and free speech, in Washington. The president and the first lady were rushed from the dinner following an assassination attempt.

Disney said it had received the FCC order, adding it has "a long record of operating in full compliance with FCC rules and serving their local communities with trusted news, emergency information, and public-interest programming." The company said it is "prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels."

The stations are located in Fresno, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, New York, Philadelphia, Houston and Durham, North Carolina.

On Monday, the Trumps called for ABC to fire Kimmel, the latest incident of the White House pushing back on free speech that has roiled the world of late-night comedy and the press. It has again placed Disney at the center of a battle among media owners, regulators and political leaders in a highly charged political environment.

During his monologue on Monday night's show, Kimmel said the "expectant widow" comment "obviously was a joke about their age difference" that had been misconstrued. Trump will be 80 in June, and his wife turned 56 this month.

"It was not by any stretch of the definition a call for assassination," Kimmel said.

Steven Cheung, White House communications director, accused Kimmel of "making a disgusting joke about assassinating the President" and "doubling down on that joke instead of doing the decent thing by apologizing," in a post on X.

Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz, a Republican, criticized FCC Chairman Brendan Carr's action on Disney.

"It is not government's job to censor speech and I do not believe the FCC should operate as the speech police," he told Punchbowl News in comments confirmed by his office.

D'Amaro, who became Disney CEO in March, must decide how to respond to the mounting pressure to fire Kimmel. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez, the only Democratic commissioner at the agency, said in a statement the network could challenge the agency's review of ABC station licenses in the courts. 

"This is the most egregious action this FCC has taken in violation of the First Amendment to date," she said.

A Disney spokesman could not be reached for comment about Kimmel, who survived a previous call for ABC to fire him. 

In September 2025, Carr pressured broadcasters to take Kimmel off the air. ABC briefly suspended Kimmel's show that month over comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Carr's efforts drew sharp criticism from across the political spectrum for seeking to regulate free speech. U.S. lawmakers at a congressional hearing threatened to strip the agency of some of its powers.

Past White House Correspondents' Dinner controversies have often centered on comedians pushing the event's traditional roast format too far for some attendees. Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers faced criticism for their stinging remarks. This year's event was to feature mentalist Oz Pearlman, not a comedian.

In 2018, Trump administration officials protested comedian Michelle Wolf's roast of press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Trump himself has declined to attend most dinners held during his presidency.

In recent years, the dinner's organizers have opted to choose entertainers other than comedians for the dinner, including the historian Ron Chernow in 2019. 

Reuters

USFCCDisneyABC stationlicensesJimmy Kimmeljoke

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Chinese flag is displayed next to a "Made in China" sign seen on a printed circuit board with semiconductor chips, in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
US orders chip equipment companies to halt some shipments to China's No. 2 chipmaker Hua Hong
INNOVATION
29 mins ago
Candidates take the Oath of Allegiance during their U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) naturalization ceremony at the New York Public Library, in New York City, U.S., July 2, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
US mandates what it calls 'enhanced' security checks for immigration applicants
WORLD
1 hour ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Nasdaq opens lower as fresh concerns around AI pressure tech stocks
FINANCE
13 hours ago
Iranian women walk along a busy street in Tehran on April 25, 2026. (Photo by AFP)
Iran says US no longer in position to 'dictate' policy to other nations
WORLD
16 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent attends a Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing on President Trump's fiscal year 2027 budget request for the Department of the Treasury, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
US treasury chief says businesses working with Iranian airlines risk sanctions
WORLD
20 hours ago
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / POOL / AFP Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in Manhattan Supreme Court during his retrial in New York City on April 27, 2026.
Weinstein rape accuser gives emotional testimony at US retrial
WORLD
21 hours ago
Photo by SERGEI BULKIN / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This combination of pictures created on April 26, 2026, shows a pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, of Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi delivering a speech during a session of the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, on the sideline of a second round of US-Iranian talks with Washington pushing Tehran to make a deal to limit its nuclear programme, in Geneva, on February 17, 2026.
Iran FM blames US for failure of talks as he meets Putin
WORLD
28-04-2026 11:30 HKT
A staff member cleans the floor next to a Geely GEOME Xingyuan electric vehicle (EV), also known as Geely EX2, displayed at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, or Auto China, in Beijing, China April 26, 2026. REUTERS/Xiaoyu Yin
For the average price of a car in the US, you could buy 5 new Chinese EVs
CHINA
28-04-2026 11:07 HKT
A woman walks past a billboard featuring an image of the late Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a building, amid a ceasefire between U.S. and Iran, in Tehran, Iran, April 27, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Trump not happy with latest Iran proposal to end the war, US official says
WORLD
28-04-2026 09:27 HKT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
Wall St opens lower as investors weigh US-Iran conflict before earnings rush
FINANCE
27-04-2026 21:46 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT
23 hours ago
Temperatures set to fall to 20°C as cold front brings cooler weather and days of rain
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.