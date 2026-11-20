A mother sparked public outrage in Causeway Bay on Sunday evening after allegedly forcing her 11-year-old son to beg on the street to pay for two crystal ornaments worth about HK$2,160 that he had accidentally broken inside a luxury department store.

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The incident began at around 6pm at a Lane Crawford counter in Times Square, where the boy knocked over and shattered the two crystal items, prompting staff to call the police. Sources said the boy's 37-year-old mother refused to compensate the store, which is considering pursuing a civil claim.

By around 9pm, photos circulating online showed what appeared to be the same mother and son drawing a crowd near Hysan Place. Witnesses said the mother made the boy sit on the bustling sidewalk beside a cardboard box displaying a handwritten sign in simplified Chinese reading: "I broke crystal ornaments and need to pay compensation. Please help me, uncles, aunties, big brothers, and big sisters."

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Passersby confront mother as police intervene

Outraged passersby confronted the mother over the boy's treatment, with one sympathetic onlooker offering the child a bottle of Coke. Instead of backing down, the mother falsely claimed that Hong Kong enforces portrait rights and began filming the crowd, prompting bystanders to alert the police.

Officers arrived at the scene to investigate, though further details of their follow-up action remain pending. The episode triggered widespread criticism on social media, with netizens pointing out that begging is illegal in Hong Kong and accusing the mother of child abuse.