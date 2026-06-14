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ENTERTAINMENT

55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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Veteran Hong Kong actress Michelle Yim Wai-ling celebrated 55 years in the entertainment industry with a two-night anniversary concert at MacPherson Stadium, drawing a star-studded guest list from across the city's entertainment and social circles.

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The final show on Saturday (Jun 13) turned into a glamorous reunion, with Cally Kwong Mei-wan, Kathy Yuen, former casino tycoon Stanley Ho's fourth wife Angela Leong On-kei, Jackson Wan Kwong and his wife Candy, and many other familiar faces showing their support.

Hosted by Louis Yuen Siu-cheung, the concert was filled with laughter and nostalgic moments. Yuen praised Yim's lasting appeal while highlighting that proceeds, after expenses, would go to charity. Yim also pledged to donate earnings from her own song performances.

One of the evening's most touching moments came when actress Alice Lau Nga-lai reunited with Yim and presented her with a pair of earrings identical to those they once used in a stage production. Lau joked that being compared to Yim's sister was a compliment.

Veteran actor Law Kar-ying also made a guest appearance, with Yim playfully teasing him about his "charming gaze" during their earlier collaborations. Law, meanwhile, credited veteran actor Jackson Wan for influencing his acting style.

Actor Ha Yu flew in from Canada for a surprise appearance, sharing amusing memories of working with Yim and joking about the public fascination with his home, which has become a popular photo spot for fans. Yim joined in the fun by teasing him about his famous "single-door mansion."

Ha then praised Yim's beauty, figure and charitable work, joking that it would be a waste for her to "close the door" on romance. The playful exchange drew laughter from the audience as he teased that many friends were wondering whether she might reopen her "romantic options" after the concert.

Wayne Lai Yiu-cheung also joined the celebration, praising Yim's professionalism and recalling her near-perfect performance in The Confidant. Yim returned the compliment by describing Lai's emotional acting as remarkably convincing.

The concert concluded with a duet of Love and Passion by Yim and veteran actress Liza Wang, who praised Yim's versatility and longevity in the industry. Yim, in turn, credited Wang and late singer Roman Tam as two of the biggest inspirations behind her dedication to performing.

Blending nostalgia, laughter and heartfelt tributes, the anniversary concert was a fitting celebration of Yim's enduring charm, remarkable legacy and lasting influence on Hong Kong's entertainment industry.

+1
Michelle YimTVB

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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