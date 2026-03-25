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FINANCE

Television Broadcasts swings to a profit of HK$59 million last year, proposes name change to TVB

FINANCE
48 mins ago
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TVB.
TVB.

Television Broadcasts (0511) swung to a profit of HK$59 million last year from a loss of HK$491 million in 2024 and proposed to change its name to TVB Limited. 

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Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization jumped 23.7 percent to HK$365 million but revenue dipped 2 percent to HK$3.19 billion as sales from mainland and international operations dropped.

Revenue from its TV broadcasting business increased by 9 percent to HK$1.9 billion, as advertising income grew by 15 percent to HK$1.6 billion, driven by firm advertising demand from large corporate clients, and a three-fold rise in the revenue contribution from its Greater Bay Area “B-roll” TV advertising product.

Although it expects advertising clients to remain cautious amid uncertainties this year, it anticipates a “modest growth” in advertising income this year, with advertising and other revenues from digital media business a key driver of growth.

The broadcaster also expects to roll out its first batch of micro-drama adaptations made in co-operation with the Chinese short drama content platform Hongguo this year.

Through licensing of its content intellectual properties, it is also pursuing initiatives in theme parks, merchandise, apparel and collectibles to engage with fans and viewers outside of its content productions, the company said. 

It said the group now operates a diversified media and entertainment business rather than just as a pure TV broadcaster decades ago, and the proposed name better reflects the business identity, market position and future direction of the company. 

 

TVBprofitnamechangeTVIP

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