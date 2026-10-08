HK university student couple among ten arrested in model job scam and money laundering racket

Hong Kong police have dismantled a local fraud and money laundering syndicate that used fake social media model recruitment advertisements to trick job seekers into handing over control of their digital wallets. The compromised accounts were subsequently used to launder millions in illicit gains stemming from online shopping traps and escort service scams.

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University sweethearts unmasked as syndicate key members

The technology and financial crime division of the New Territories South regional headquarters arrested five men and five women, aged between 13 and 68, all of whom hold Hong Kong identity cards. Among those detained are three core syndicate members, including a local university student couple believed to be in a romantic relationship.

Police revealed that the syndicate managed to funnel over two million Hong Kong dollars in illicit funds through at least eight puppet electronic wallet accounts under their control.

In a major breakthrough during the raids, officers successfully intercepted and froze an additional unexplained sum of HK$3.5 million sitting in the bank account of one of the suspects.

The three-stage operation targeting students

According to investigators, the police initiated a probe after receiving numerous reports from citizens between October 2024 and May 2026. The victims reported losses totaling over HK$800,000 to online shopping traps and escort scams. Following a review of money trails and security camera footage, investigators mapped out the syndicate’s 3-stage criminal model.

In the first stage, the syndicate published attractive quick cash advertisements on social media pretending to recruit models. When job seekers applied, the fraudsters claimed that to facilitate salary payments, the applicants needed to deactivate their personal digital wallets and register new accounts using mobile phone numbers provided by the syndicate. This effectively handed full control of the newly registered accounts to the criminals, turning them into puppet accounts.

In the second stage, the syndicate executed independent scams online. The puppet accounts were used to harvest payments from at least 43 separate online shopping and escort scams, affecting 13 men and 30 women aged 13 to 37.

To lure victims—nearly 60 percent of whom were students—the scammers offered discounted tickets to popular concerts.

In the final stage, the syndicate layered and cleaned the cash. Between 2024 and 2026, the syndicate channeled over HK$2 million of suspicious funds through the 8 puppet accounts.

Over HK$1 million was subsequently transferred directly to the bank accounts of the syndicate's core members, who further dispersed the cash across various personal accounts to obscure its illegal origins.

Luxury massage and campus meals expose syndicate

The breakthrough in the case came when investigators successfully tracked the real-world spending records of the illicit money. Police discovered that 2 core members had used the funds at a high-end massage parlor, spent money at a local university cafeteria, and paid for services at a medical clinic.

By analyzing security camera footage from these physical locations, officers successfully identified the syndicate members and executed the arrests. During the operation, police seized 17 mobile phones, 2 computers, 3 routers, and HK$43,000 in cash.

While the core members remain in custody, the police have warned the public, especially young people and students, to remain highly vigilant against online job postings offering high pay with no experience required.

Authorities emphasized that citizens must never hand over control of their bank accounts or digital wallets to strangers.