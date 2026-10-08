National security police arrest two over alleged seditious posts linked to insurance sales

Hong Kong national security police have arrested two people, including a licensed insurance broker, over allegedly seditious social media posts that were also used to promote insurance products.

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The National Security Department arrested the man and woman, both aged 38, on Tuesday on suspicion of committing an offense involving acts with seditious intention, police said on Thursday.

Police obtained court warrants to search the suspects’ homes and seized evidence during the operation. Both were released on bail pending investigation.

Sources identified the man as Wong Ka-ho, a former member of localist groups North of the Rings and North District Blueprint, also a licensed insurance agent.

Wong allegedly operated a social media platform called “YellowInsurance” during the 2019 anti-extradition bill protests. The platform, which has since been removed, was accused of publishing seditious content while promoting insurance services and messages advocating Hong Kong independence.

After the national security law came into effect, Wong allegedly adopted more subtle methods, including hashtags and acrostic poems, to convey messages supporting Hong Kong independence while suggesting that the platform was operated by anti-government figures, according to reports.

The strategy was allegedly used to attract customers with similar political views, allowing Wong to earn commissions from insurance products purchased through the platform.

The arrested woman, understood to be a friend of Wong, does not hold an insurance intermediary license and was suspected of helping to manage the social media accounts, sources said.