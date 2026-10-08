logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

National security police arrest two over alleged seditious posts linked to insurance sales

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong national security police have arrested two people, including a licensed insurance broker, over allegedly seditious social media posts that were also used to promote insurance products.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The National Security Department arrested the man and woman, both aged 38, on Tuesday on suspicion of committing an offense involving acts with seditious intention, police said on Thursday.

Police obtained court warrants to search the suspects’ homes and seized evidence during the operation. Both were released on bail pending investigation.

Sources identified the man as Wong Ka-ho, a former member of localist groups North of the Rings and North District Blueprint, also a licensed insurance agent.

Wong allegedly operated a social media platform called “YellowInsurance” during the 2019 anti-extradition bill protests. The platform, which has since been removed, was accused of publishing seditious content while promoting insurance services and messages advocating Hong Kong independence.

After the national security law came into effect, Wong allegedly adopted more subtle methods, including hashtags and acrostic poems, to convey messages supporting Hong Kong independence while suggesting that the platform was operated by anti-government figures, according to reports.

The strategy was allegedly used to attract customers with similar political views, allowing Wong to earn commissions from insurance products purchased through the platform.

The arrested woman, understood to be a friend of Wong, does not hold an insurance intermediary license and was suspected of helping to manage the social media accounts, sources said.

National Security Departmentinsurance

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The logo of FWD group is seen on a building in Hong Kong, China March 20, 2023. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
HK's insurance watchdog fines FWD Life Insurance $19.5 mln for insufficient AML controls
FINANCE
24-09-2026 17:37 HKT
Policy Address 2026 | Develop "Finance + Shipping", focusing on marine insurance and ship finance
FINANCE
16-09-2026 19:26 HKT
Hang Seng dips 237 points as insurers, banks weigh, chip stocks extend rally
FINANCE
07-09-2026 16:55 HKT
A picture shows a huge advertising board for British insuruer Prudential on the top of a building in Hong Kong. AFP
Prudential launches PRUChoice Hong Kong Stay for Hong Kong newcomers
FINANCE
31-08-2026 17:42 HKT
China Life Insurance. Reuters
China Life lifts interim dividend by 50 percent as profit more than triples
FINANCE
27-08-2026 17:54 HKT
Prudential reaffirms Chinese mainland visitor demand despite regulatory uncertainty, expects H2 growth
FINANCE
27-08-2026 17:16 HKT
The company logo of Prudential is seen at its headquarters in Hong Kong March 9, 2010. REUTERS
Prudential posts 8 percent rise in first-half new business profit, expands share buyback
FINANCE
27-08-2026 11:31 HKT
Michael Guo
Ping An stays resilient with high-dividend strategy, eyes AI and innovation
FINANCE
21-08-2026 16:53 HKT
The logo of British life insurer Prudential is seen on their building in London, Britain March 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson
Prudential Health India marks Prudential’s entry into India's insurance market
FINANCE
20-08-2026 22:40 HKT
Insurance Authority. Singtao
IA warns on premium financing risks as new business contributions hit 36pc in H1 2026
FINANCE
20-08-2026 17:03 HKT
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk 
NEWS
07-10-2026 17:02 HKT
Boy, 13, rescued from air conditioner ledge in Kwun Tong fire; mother arrested
NEWS
19 hours ago
Mainland blogger flies drone over Victoria Harbour to film National Day fireworks; CAD following up
NEWS
06-10-2026 01:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.