logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Night Recap - October 8, 2026

NEWS
26 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Abby Choi's mother refutes defense claims that ex-husband was submissive, describing him as a sweet-talking flatterer

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The murder trial surrounding the 2023 dismemberment of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung continued with dramatic testimony from her mother, who rejected defense attempts to paint Choi's ex-husband as a mild-mannered partner, instead characterizing him as a highly persuasive flatterer who took advantage of her daughter's generosity.

National security police arrest two over alleged seditious posts linked to insurance sales

Hong Kong national security police have arrested two people, including a licensed insurance broker, over allegedly seditious social media posts that were also used to promote insurance products.

Red paint splashed on lawmakers' office in Sau Mau Ping

A man has been arrested after an office jointly used by lawmakers Bill Tang Ka-piu and Chan Pui-leung was splashed with red paint in Sau Mau Ping on Thursday, October 8, sparking a police investigation.

New Huanggang port gate opens on Oct 12: sources

The redeveloped Huanggang Port will open next Monday, with an opening ceremony scheduled for the day before, according to sources.

New Wo Hop Shek crematorium proposed at $2.03b, targeting 2032 opening

The government has proposed to construct a new crematorium at Wo Hop Shek Cemetery with an estimated cost of around HK$2.03 billion, aiming to have the new facility operational by 2032.

Business Today

33 Clear Water Bay to tender 73 units next week

The first phase of Kowloon Development’s (0034) Ngau Chi Wan project, 33 Clear Water Bay, will open its show flat in Pioneer Centre to the public starting Friday, with 73 units to be offered via tender next week, according to Fonnie Chan, assistant general manager of the marketing and sales department at Kowloon Development. 

AFRC, SFC and HKEX join forces to address disclaimers of opinion solely relating to going concern

Hong Kong's regulators on Thursday issued a joint statement addressing growing concerns about the rising number of listed issuers publishing financial statements with a disclaimer of opinion solely relating to going concern, hoping to bring about positive changes in the behaviour of all relevant parties and improvements in disclosure.

Top-tier Swiss refiners eying Hong Kong gold business, Christopher Hui says

Top-tier Swiss refiners are participating in Hong Kong's gold business or planning to do so, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said after visiting refineries in the country.

Tencent mulls US$5 billion bond sale to push AI ambitions, Bloomberg News reports

Tencent (0700) is considering raising up to US$5 billion via an offshore bond sale, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, as the Chinese technology giant ramps up spending on AI and computing infrastructure in line with its peers.

Fed's Waller: More hikes needed, but there is 'flexibility' about the pace

US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday that additional rate hikes will likely be needed to lower inflation to the Fed's 2 percent target, but added there was "flexibility" about the pace of increases and left the door open for a pause at the Fed's upcoming October meeting.

World/China

Canadian writer Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature

Canadian poet and writer Anne Carson won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature "for her bold and inventive oeuvre that, in playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature," the award-giving body said on Thursday.

China has nominated health official Song Li as WHO head

China has nominated health official Song Li to ‌lead the World Health Organization, it said on Thursday, confirming a Reuters report that Song had been put forward to succeed the incumbent director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

High school students to turn out for new protests across France

High school students across France were preparing for a fresh day of protests on Thursday, despite government efforts to ease the crisis which has rocked the country for days.

Attacks on Saudi airports kill three people, as fighting escalates in Yemen

Three people have been killed in attacks on Saudi airports, the country's civil aviation authorities said on Wednesday, as fighting intensified in Yemen between the Iran-aligned Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces.

Russia says plague institute worker's death does not risk an epidemic

Russia's health regulator said on Wednesday there were no risks of an epidemic breaking out in Siberia after a plague institute worker there died, as the World Health Organization pressed Moscow for more information about her cause of death.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CK Asset to demolish three towers in scandal-hit Anderson Road residential project
NEWS
26 mins ago
HK university student couple among ten arrested in model job scam and money laundering racket
NEWS
53 mins ago
(File photo)
Govt steps up capture of stray dogs in high-risk areas under new operation
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Abby Choi's mother refutes defense claims that ex-husband was submissive, describing him as a sweet-talking flatterer
NEWS
1 hour ago
New Huanggang port gate opens on Oct 12: sources
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
Victoria Park LNY Fair dry goods stall auction tops out at $50,000
NEWS
1 hour ago
Two arrested after $30m in gold swapped for fabric softener in hotel room
NEWS
2 hours ago
National security police arrest two over alleged seditious posts linked to insurance sales
NEWS
2 hours ago
Housing experts urge anti-forgery focus over proxy vote limits in building law reform
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Woman duped out of $2.1m in AI computing power scam
NEWS
2 hours ago
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk 
NEWS
07-10-2026 17:02 HKT
Boy, 13, rescued from air conditioner ledge in Kwun Tong fire; mother arrested
NEWS
20 hours ago
Mainland blogger flies drone over Victoria Harbour to film National Day fireworks; CAD following up
NEWS
06-10-2026 01:13 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.