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NEWS

Red paint splashed on lawmakers' office in Sau Mau Ping

NEWS
10 mins ago
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An office used jointly by lawmakers Bill Tang Ka-piu and Chan Pui-leung was splashed with red paint in Sau Mau Ping this morning, with police launching an investigation into criminal damage.

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The incident took place at around 6.40am at the ground-floor office in Sau Chi House of Sau Mau Ping Estate. Police officers arriving at the scene found red paint smeared across the main roller shutter, external wall, and campaign posters displayed outside.

The case has been classified as criminal damage, and officers are investigating the motive while hunting for the perpetrator.

Tang said he was bewildered by the attack, noting that the office had hosted a lively community carnival in the estate on Sunday without any sign of trouble.

He added that while the office had suffered minor acts of vandalism in the past, such as broken door locks or dropped rubbish, this was the first time it was targeted in such a brazen manner.

Tang expressed deep concern for the safety of his staff, adding that police are handling the matter.


 

red paintcriminal damage

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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