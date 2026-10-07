Police child abuse unit follows up on case of Tuen Mun girl seen carrying bags of beer

A case involving a girl in school uniform who was seen carrying two heavy bags containing beer in Tuen Mun has been classified as a request for police assistance and referred to the Child Abuse Investigation Unit of the Regional Crime Unit, New Territories North.

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A female teacher reported the matter to police after seeing an online video showing a girl, believed to be around 10 years old, walking slowly uphill through Fu Tai Estate while carrying the bags at about 7pm on Tuesday. Her parents were seen accompanying her.

Police subsequently located the girl, her parents, her nine-year-old sister and her two-year-old brother.

A source said officers found no apparent abnormalities involving the children at the scene.

The family is being followed up by social workers, including school social workers, the source added.

It is understood that the family includes a 38-year-old father surnamed Wong and a 32-year-old mother surnamed Chan. The two sisters were born to the mother during her previous marriage.

About three years ago, the mother married Wong, and later gave birth to their son. Wong has been reported to suffer from epilepsy. The eldest daughter was born with Kawasaki disease. The younger daughter and the son reportedly have dyslexia and developmental delay respectively.

The five-member family lives in a unit at Ning Tai House. They rely on HK$18,000 per month from the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance scheme, together with HK$2,000 in child support received from the mother’s ex-husband, to make ends meet.

In a statement on social media, the school said its social workers and teachers followed up on the case immediately and would continue to provide comprehensive support, including academic assistance, to the girl and her family.

The school also urged the public not to further circulate the video clips or related information in order to protect the girl’s privacy and emotional well-being.