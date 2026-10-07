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HONG KONG
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NEWS

FTU fields 46 candidates for Election Committee labour subsector as nominations open

NEWS
57 mins ago
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Hong Kong Federation of Trade Unions fielded 46 union representatives, including former lawmakers Kwok Wai-keung and Michael Luk Chung-hung, for the labour subsector in the Election Committee Subsector Ordinary Elections. 

The FTU’s members registered their candidates at the Harbour Building as the nomination period opened on Wednesday, competing for seats among the 60 allocated to the labour sector.

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FTU president Stanley Ng Chau-pei said the 46 candidates represent a diverse range of industries and are committed to supporting the implementation of Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan.

Separately, the Federation of Hong Kong and Kowloon Labour Unions will field 12 candidates for the subsector, with the group also aiming to contribute labour-sector input to the city’s strategic development blueprint.

The nomination period will close on October 20, with polling scheduled for November 22.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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