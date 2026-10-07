Winning bid for Victoria Park fast-food stall climbs over 20pc to $280,000 at Lunar New Year fair auction

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Japan 2-year yields rise to 31-year high as auctions, rate hikes loom
31-08-2026 10:07 HKT
Museum-level Impressionist works to be auctioned in Paris
28-07-2026 11:20 HKT
'Gus' the T. rex presented in New York ahead of auction
02-07-2026 15:45 HKT
Vietnam auctions convicted tycoon's Hermes handbags for over $500k
22-05-2026 20:27 HKT
Paris engineer wins Picasso painting at charity auction
15-04-2026 17:34 HKT
'Mega-haunted home' in Telford Gardens up for auction at $2.3m
24-03-2026 15:15 HKT
Rich art: French pastry chefs auction chocolate sculptures
02-12-2025 13:32 HKT
Something for moi? Miss Piggy's shoes go under the hammer
20-11-2025 16:09 HKT
Klimt portrait becomes second most expensive artwork sold at auction
19-11-2025 15:51 HKT
Euro sinks to 17-month low as French fiscal woes spur contagion fears
05-10-2026 14:53 HKT