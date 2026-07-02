'Gus' the T. rex presented in New York ahead of auction

One of the world's most complete Tyrannosaurus rex skeletons, nicknamed "Gus," was showcased Wednesday at Sotheby's auction house in New York ahead of its sale later this month.

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Valued at between $20 million to $30 million -- the highest price estimate ever for a dinosaur -- the giant fossil was discovered on a cattle ranch in South Dakota in 2021.

"Gus" lived during the Maastrichtian period, some 72 to 66 million years ago, which was characterized by a warm climate, high sea levels and vast floodable coastal plains.

The skeleton measures 38 feet (11.6 meters) in body length, making it one of the largest T. rexes ever discovered. It has 183 fossilized bones and is roughly 63 percent complete.

"Gus" is on view in New York until July 14, when the auction will take place.

AFP