Japan 2-year yields rise to 31-year high as auctions, rate hikes loom

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'Find your own room': Japan says can't handle added Asian Games numbers
28-08-2026 13:37 HKT
'Heated exchanges' for Japan MPs on fence-mending China trip
28-08-2026 13:28 HKT
South Korea, Japan and US to hold North Korea-focused nuclear missile drill
28-08-2026 09:16 HKT
Japan to survey animal cafes over hygiene, welfare concerns
27-08-2026 16:54 HKT
BOJ deputy chief calls for timely rate hike, focus on inflation risk
27-08-2026 14:40 HKT
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas raises 3.5 billion yuan in dim sum bond sale
27-08-2026 11:45 HKT
North Korea to send around 100 athletes to Asian Games in Japan
26-08-2026 13:28 HKT