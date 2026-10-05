Rooftop fire at Mong Kok residential building forces evacuation of nearly 90 residents

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Fire at Fanling estate flat forces evacuation of 200 residents
05-10-2026 00:04 HKT
Fire at Mong Kok guesthouse, about 20 evacuated
30-09-2026 04:02 HKT
Over 26 evacuated from Lau Fau Shan No. 3 alarm fire
17-09-2026 17:36 HKT
Fire breaks out at Prince of Wales Hospital redevelopment site
15-09-2026 00:48 HKT
First bodies of Philippines ferry fire victims land as toll hits 35
12-09-2026 13:41 HKT
China says still investigating cause of deadly cargo ship fire
11-09-2026 17:34 HKT
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
05-10-2026 18:24 HKT