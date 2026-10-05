Rooftop fire at Mong Kok residential building forces evacuation of nearly 90 residents

A fire broke out on the rooftop of Shun King Building at 2-2K Nelson Street in Mong Kok at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, sending flames and thick smoke into the air.

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Firefighters arrived with one jet and one breathing apparatus team, and deployed a drone to monitor the blaze from a distance. The fire burned for over an hour before being extinguished at around 6.30pm.

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Nearly 90 residents were evacuated. No injuries have been reported. Residents on the top floor were temporarily accommodated at a community centre.

Initial investigations suggest burning joss sticks or candles may have ignited nearby clutter.