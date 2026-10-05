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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Rooftop fire at Mong Kok residential building forces evacuation of nearly 90 residents

NEWS
22 mins ago
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A fire broke out on the rooftop of Shun King Building at 2-2K Nelson Street in Mong Kok at around 5.30pm on Tuesday, sending flames and thick smoke into the air.

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Firefighters arrived with one jet and one breathing apparatus team, and deployed a drone to monitor the blaze from a distance. The fire burned for over an hour before being extinguished at around 6.30pm.

+8

Nearly 90 residents were evacuated. No injuries have been reported. Residents on the top floor were temporarily accommodated at a community centre.

Initial investigations suggest burning joss sticks or candles may have ignited nearby clutter.

fire Mong Kok rooftop

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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