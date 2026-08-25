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NEWS

Chinese Medicine Hospital to launch 24-hour inpatient services in December

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Kamun Lai

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The Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kong will launch 24-hour inpatient services from December 11 as part of a major expansion of its clinical services, the Health Bureau and the hospital announced on Tuesday.

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The round-the-clock inpatient service will be introduced in phases and will cover both government-subsidized and market-oriented services.

In the first phase, the hospital will provide 93 inpatient beds, comprising 60 for government-subsidized patients and 33 for market-oriented services.

Government-subsidized inpatient care will be charged at a package rate of HK$980 per day, covering major expenses including accommodation, ward rounds by Chinese and Western medicine practitioners, Chinese medicine treatments, general examinations and basic medications.

The hospital will also provide 20 beds under its Clinical Trial and Research Centre and two high-dependency beds.

Its total inpatient capacity is expected to reach 400 beds by the end of 2030.

Outpatient and day-patient services will also be expanded.

Annual outpatient capacity is expected to rise from 140,000 attendances in the hospital’s first year of operation to more than 260,000 in its second year, while the number of day-patient beds will increase from 25 to 35.

The hospital will also strengthen its diagnostic services, including computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound, as well as pathology laboratory services.

Ten additional special disease programs will be introduced in September and November, covering conditions including Parkinson’s disease and eczema.

From next year, inpatient services at the hospital will also be covered under the Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme.

The Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong KongHealth Bureau

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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